LaLiga confirms that Tebas spoke with the industry’s prince of Johor, not Valencia

03/05/2021 at 12:02 CET

Ismail’s conversation with Thebes set off all the alarms after the prince detailed the situation Valencia is going through on social networks. LaLiga assured this Friday that the conversation that last Thursday Javier Tebas, the president of the LFP, and other directors of the organization, with Tunku Ismail, the prince of Johor, had about various topics related to the development of the football industry in Europe and Asia but he denies that they did it about the club ché.

As reported from LaLiga to Efe, the possible arrival of the heir to the Johor sultanate is a private matter for the entity and its maximum shareholder, Peter Lim. From the LFP they framed the telematic meeting in the work that for three years they have been carrying out with Malaysia – to which the Sultanate of Johor belongs – for the implementation of economic control and the establishment of a digital and audiovisual strategy. The association of Spanish clubs assures that they have “a very good relationship” with the Malay Federation and also with the Prince of Johor. Therefore, the contact between the two is prior to the possibility of it reaching the Mestalla club.

Tunku Ismail opened a few days ago the possibility of your arrival at Valencia by posting excerpts of what appeared to be an economic report on the club on social networks and by making a series of reflections on what in his opinion the entity needs, of which he came to speak in the first person of the plural.