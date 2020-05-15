This Friday, as we already counted last Monday in the SPORT newspaper; Laliga is expected to present to all the clubs in their respective Division Boards the protocol of the implementation matches as soon as the competition starts. Something that in the best of scenarios could be June 12. Protocol that will be next Monday when it is definitively approved by the Executive Committee.

A protocol that, as we already mentioned days ago in this newspaper, will be preceded by the test that will be done 48 hours to all players. And in case of being positive, that player will not be able to go to the match being quarantined.

DISPLACEMENT OF TEAMS ON TWO BUSES AND NOT ONLY ON ONE

Those who travel to that meeting must do so on two buses for each team and not on one as has been done until now. In this way the safety distance of the 23 players who are finally summoned as well as the rest of the expedition members can be kept. The protocol also contemplates that the clubs they must report if the team arrives directly from being concentrated or if they have boarded the bus from their private homes as well as they must inform about the displacement model that they will use to carry it out. If they traveled by plane or intend to do so by AVE etc.

TEMPERATURE NOTHING ELSE TO ARRIVE AT THE STADIUM

Once they arrive at the facilities, all of them will be taken a temperature and they will access the locker room directly without anyone being able to cross them. A temperature that will be taken for all those who access the meeting and that, according to said protocol, will be divided into three zones. A green area that includes the field of play or the changing rooms and where there can only be 94 people (46 soccer players, coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, the referee team, etc.). Then there is the blue area that includes the stands and where there will be a maximum of 94 people. The third area includes the exteriors of the stadium where there can only be a maximum of 32 people.

THE CLOTHES ARE CHANGED IN THE REST AND IT IS LEFT IN A CONTAINER

During the break, all players must change all the clothing that will be deposited in containers where they must also deposit the one used in the second period to proceed with their total disinfection. All the greetings existing so far in the preliminary stages of the match between the players and the refereeing trio are disregarded. Only the usual field draw will be maintained with the presence of the captains and members of the referee team.

A protocol that also contemplates that a player could be infected during the match dispute. In this case, he would be removed and quarantined, but he will never assume that the competition is suspended.

