LaLiga boasts of quarry

Jun 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CEST

LaLiga organized a talk on Monday to emphasize the good work that is being done in Spain with grassroots football. In the presentation were present Juan Florit, head of the Sports Projects Department of LaLiga, and the youth directors of RCD Mallorca, Levante and CA Osasuna.

Juan Florit He assured that “one of the focuses in the development of the players is the integral training, the 360, in which through the methodology in four blocks we seek a global training of the children who are part of our projects. It is important to focus on the coaches, they are the ones who have to internalize this training to provide the mechanisms to the boys and girls with whom we work. You cannot understand the training of young players without comprehensive training & rdquor ;. Since 2015, LaLiga has promoted more than 400 sports projects in 37 countries, training 170,000 boys and girls. “We have had a clear objective and mission, we want to continue growing, it has been an exciting journey and one of the greatest challenges has been how to bring our LaLiga values ​​closer to the different cultures and contexts we have worked with,” explained Florit.

Miguel Toni, Head of Cantera at RCD Mallorca, commented that “at Mallorca we are the benchmark club on the island for players who want to be trained by the best coaches. We want to attract the best talent on the island. We attach great importance to the non-sports part of the player & rdquor ;.

For its part, Sergio Gomez, director of the Escuela de Levante UD, highlighted that “the training level of the technicians and the players is very high. The point of competence of the day to day is a very high challenge. The clubs bet on a strong structure in the quarry. We give it a mixing point of science and closeness & rdquor ;.

By last, Angel Alcade, CA Osasuna youth football director: “It is a club that belongs to its members, of the four that belong to its members. They choose those who are going to run the club and that generates a feeling of relevance that extends to the player. The quarry is our idiosyncrasy, Osasuna cannot be understood without its quarry. Here we work to facilitate that the player has the possibility to get the most out of it, to optimize it. We are very clear that they feel it & rdquor ;.

The three clubs highlighted the importance of the LaLiga Promises tournament, which gives visibility to grassroots football and helps children not lose the illusion of being footballers.

START OF THE ‘LALIGA TRAINING HUB’ PROJECT

LaLiga Training Hub is “a joint example for our LaLiga clubs, for years we have been developing LaLiga Santander or Smarbank youth quarry meetings and discuss the challenges and future of grassroots football. Specific projects such as LaLiga Training have emerged from these meetings Hub, an exclusive program for those in charge of the quarry and we have built it hand in hand with them “.