“We have become used to living in uncertainty” The holder is valid for any layer of society, but Bernardo Espinosa specifically refers to parrots, to whom the pandemic, confinement and high positive rate in COVID-19 are joined by the fact fight for a permanence they have six points, once LaLiga resumes.

“Every parakeet must be clear that this group is committed, has a feeling of maximum responsibility regardless of the social situation that is above us “, explained the central, this Friday, in statements to the parakeet club. And he added: “The objective is the main thing and we come with all our sights set on doing our job in the best way, to get ahead of a complicated situation, and Do not doubt that we are going to be united, with the maximum confidence of giving you that satisfaction that you so much deserve.“

Bernardo reviewed how “all of society has been hit by this break sudden of his way of life “and confessed:”In my life, I have never been so long without having important physical activity, just like my classmates. Two months are very noticeable and that’s why these two weeks was about recover sensations with the ball, with teammates, with the routines we had lost. Suffering is how we can take advantage of this period ”, he assured.

“We are squeezing the most”

He remarked on the return of LaLiga the Colombian, loaned by Girona until the end of the season, that “what can happen is far, every day the reality changes drastically. So we try to get the most juice every day. We are squeezing the most“

“These two months seriously increase the rate of falling injured“Warned Bernardo, who concluded:” As much experience as you may have, this situation is new for everyone. I have never been 15 days without doing anything, even on vacation we have things to do, we care about keeping fit. More than preparation, this is a rehabilitation“