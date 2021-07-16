LaLiga appears in the Super League procedure against UEFA and FIFA

07/16/2021 at 2:55 PM CEST

LaLiga has decided to appear in the procedure no. 150/2021 followed before the Commercial Court number 17 of Madrid, Relating to the lawsuit filed by the entity that represents the Super League against UEFA and FIFA.

This intervention by LaLiga has been requested both in the precautionary measures piece and in the main proceedings.

After having knowledge, through the media, of the adoption of an Order that establishes certain precautionary measures, dated April 20, 2021; as well as a second Order, dated July 1, 2021, which explicitly mentions the national leagues and the President of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, the body that regulates Spanish professional football considers that it has “a legitimate interest in participating in this procedure since the decisions derived from it will obviously affect the balance of football in Europe “

“LaLiga has always defended the need to undertake improvements but not in the line proposed by the Super League,” says a statement from the professional soccer entity.

The content of these two Cars has a direct impact on the actions and statements of LaLiga, thus affecting its rights, powers and functions as a professional league.