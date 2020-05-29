The Contact Group formed by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have agreed on the schedule of the remaining 11 days of LaLiga Santander, which will resume on Thursday, June 11 with the derby between Seville and Real Betis and will end the weekend of July 18 and 19, as well as the Second Division calendar.

05/29/2020

Act at 19:59

CEST

Ramón Fuentes / Europa Press

“The resumption of the competition will take place during the weekend of June 13 and 14, being the first match on Thursday, the 11th, between Sevilla FC and Real Betis Balompié. The last day will occur, predictably and always depending on the evolution of the pandemic, the weekend of July 18 and 19, “the CSD said in a statement.

This was established after the meeting with the participation, by the RFEF, of Tomás González Cueto and Andreu Camps; by LaLiga, from Carlos del Campo and Oscar Mayo; and by the CSD, the president’s chief of staff, Juan Fernández Carnicer, and the diplomat Joaquin from Arístegui.

THE TIME BANDS

“From the development of the talks in this first ordinary meeting of the Contact Group, created based on the spirit of the Viana Pacts and under the shelter of the Code of Conduct signed between the parties, It is concluded that there will be no problems or difficulties to specify game days and schedules“said the CSD. This implies the bands of 19:30 and 21: 30-22: 00 during the week, to what is added 17:30 on the weekend, in addition to enable monday and friday.

In addition, the public body wanted to “congratulate the members of the Group for the spirit of dialogue and good will shown during the meeting,” which was held at the CSD headquarters. “The Contact Group will meet on a monthly basis, although, and at the request of the parties, may hold additional meetings depending on the circumstances“he settled.

