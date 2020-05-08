LaLiga and Movistar They start the countdown to the return of the competition with a series of special programs that

will broadcast every Sunday on the channels of Movistar LaLiga and #Vamos, by Movistar, under the name El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar.

05/08/2020 at 10:57

CEST

They will be emissions in which The main novelties of the competition will be unveiled exclusively, such as the umbrella concept of the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank return campaign, schedules or audiovisual news which will include the broadcasts of this season finale.

The president of LaLiga, Javier Thebes, pwill participate live in the first of these programs, which will be broadcast this Sunday, May 10 at 10:00 p.m.. Together with Juanma Castaño and the rest of the program’s collaborators, he will speak about the current situation and announce the next steps that will be followed by all parties involved in the return of the competition.

In addition to Javier Tebas, In the Partidazo #VolverEsGanar this Sunday, several players from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank will be present, who will talk about their feelings during the period of confinement and their expectations for the return of the competition.

The first part of this special program It can be seen on Movistar, on the Facebook profile of LaLiga, on the social networks of Banco Santander and the rest of the LaLiga sponsors,

.