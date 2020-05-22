Tomorrow, Friday, a meeting is scheduled between AFE and LaLiga, as announced by AFE President David Aganzo. A meeting where undoubtedly the main theme will be the concentrations.

As expressed by the highest union official yesterday, understands that these types of player concentrations are “unconstitutional & rdquor; Because he understands that they violate the rights of footballers by being isolated from their families.

And then there is the position of the employers that this instrument includes in the protocol of return to competition elaborated and approved by all the clubs. In it, and thus also exposes the protocol prepared by the CSD in coordination with the Ministry of Health; allows the concentration regimen from the start of phase 3 of the workouts. The one corresponding to the group stage that started last Monday for all First and Second division clubs.

initial posture

LaLiga decided to change this initial position in its Delegate Committee last week and delay to next Monday, May 25, the first day where they could start to put these concentrations into operation. A decision that came especially as a consequence also of the excellent results in the tests that are being carried out up to now on all footballers.

We will see then what comes out of this meeting and if finally these concentrations end up being reduced to the week prior to the start of the competition as in the Bundesliga or even, if necessary, they end up being removed from the roadmap of the First and Second division teams.

It is not the only topic that will be on the table tomorrow. The first meeting where the two parties will also attend, having signed the code of good conduct promoted by the CSD. Also issues such as the prevention of occupational risks, health security in the return from competition, the competition protocol that the League has just approved for matches or the termination of contracts on June 30 they will be on the table tomorrow.

