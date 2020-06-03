The league It has issued this Wednesday a statement in which it ensures that the precautionary measure issued by the National Court “is still in force”, contrary to what was announced by the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF), which affirms, in the matter of the parties on Friday and Monday, that “they should no longer have any effect”.

“Therefore, the precautionary measure is still in force at the moment, taking into account that the judgment handed down in the first instance is not final and that it will be subject to appeal by LaLiga. And more considering that our ordering circumstances that occurred after the sentence, as is the authorized criterion of the Provincial Court “, affirms LaLiga.

The Provincial Court of Madrid has partially estimated the recourse of precautionary measures requested by LaLiga last summer for the celebration of matches on Mondays and Fridays and has agreed to cease any act intended to prevent it from complying with the marketing conditions signed with the operators.

The RFEF said on Wednesday that said precautionary measures requested by LaLiga and appealed by it to the Provincial Court of Madrid on the matter of parties on Friday and Monday “should no longer have an effect“since the matter” has already been resolved by the courts “and is” tried and sentenced “.

