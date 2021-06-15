LaLiga 2021/22 will stop the last week of January for national team matches

06/15/2021 at 10:32 AM CEST

In the absence of knowing the definitive calendar for next season in the First Division, What is certain is that there will be a great novelty compared to all the previous ones. As the SPORT newspaper has learned, The league in the First Division is scheduled to stop on the last weekend of January. It is not about the Spanish Super Cup, also set for this first month of the year; it is due to a FIFA selection window.

A break due to international commitments of teams that did not exist until now, but that if appears on this occasion as a result of Covid-19. As it appears on the FIFA calendar, From January 24 to February 2, 2022, national team commitments are scheduled in four of the five confederations dependent on FIFA. Specifically, they are the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC. In all of them, the period it establishes is from January 24 to February 1. But it is also a period for national team commitments in CONCACAF where, unlike the rest, the deadline extends until February 2.

LaLiga has proposed with good judgment, after reaching an agreement with AFE; interrupt the League on these dates although UEFA is not included in this window. Something that the RFEF has not opposed. The explanation is simple. They consider that it does not make sense to play that weekend when there is going to be an exodus of non-EU players to play for their national teams. It is the first time that this selection window appears on the international calendar that has kept the three that have been taking place so far for the next season.

The first break will be from August 30 to September 7

The first of them will be at the end of August. Specifically from August 30 to September 7. In this case, UEFA also extends until the 8th, and all European teams can play up to three national team matches. In the rest of the confederations, only two can play.

The second runs from October 4 to 12, where all FIFA confederations will be able to play two games except for CONCACAF, which will have the option of a third. The third of the four windows will be in March 2022. From March 21 to 29, repeating the same scheme as in October. All confederations will play two games except CONCACAF, which will have a choice of three

Tomorrow CSD meeting with Liga and RFEF to reach a calendar agreement

As we anticipated last Thursday in the SPORT newspaper; Tomorrow, Wednesday, the RFEF and the League with the CSD are summoned to reach an agreement with the calendar after the federative state has rejected the employer’s proposal on two occasions.

There are two points of contention. On the one hand, there is the start of the League where the RFEF wants it to start later than the League proposal, advanced by this newspaper, and What does it mean to start the weekend of August 14 and 15.

The second is regarding the Copa del Rey final in 2022. The RFEF opposes the proposal of the League that passes by repeating the model of this year where the final would be held on a Saturday, with the rest of the matches of the day being played, except those that affect the finalists, that Sunday. The Federation advocates that that weekend only the cupbearer’s commitment is played. Now the decision, in case of not reaching an agreement, is in the hands of the CSD.