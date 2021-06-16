LaLiga 2021/2022 will start on August 14

06/16/2021

In the absence of it being made official, LaLiga’s 2021/2022 season will begin the weekend of August 14-15. This is the agreement reached after the meeting between LaLiga and the RFEF this morning at the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

Thus, an agreement has been reached without the Director General of Sports, Albert Soler, having had to mediate excessively. The Federation has reached an agreement with the employer and the union (LaLiga and AFE) and the schedule already planned has been acceptedI also understand that, for the moment, a game may be brought forward to Friday, August 13.

AGREEMENT FOR THE CUP OF THE KING

An agreement has also been reached regarding the final of the Copa del Rey, where the position of the RFEF prevails. On the weekend of the final of the cup butt tournament there will be no league in the First Division, something for which the employer’s association did advocate under the same conditions as this 2020-2021 season. Finally, The Copa del Rey final will be played on Saturday, April 22 and the day corresponding to that weekend is brought forward to the previous Wednesday, April 19. All except the matches of the two finalists.

In addition, as we already have in SPORT, there will be a league on January 2 and the competition in Primera will stop from January 24 to February 1 by selection window. What’s more, LaLiga will end on the weekend of May 21 and 22, a week before the Champions League final.