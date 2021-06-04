LALIFF Festival returned with the best of Latin cinema

More than twenty years ago, a group of actors and entrepreneurs from the screen industry founded the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, LALIFF. The objective is to bring to Hollywood the films produced by talent from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America. After a virtual edition for the pandemic in 2020, the organizers already have authorization to open their doors to the public this year. Liliana Escalante brings us the details from Los Angeles.

Also read: Are cinemas safe at this time of the pandemic? This is what you should know