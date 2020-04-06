Lali Esposito

Photo:

. / Roger Kisby

Before the quarantine, many celebrities have chosen to share in their accounts Instagram photographs of past sessions, but that show them very sexy, something that has been well received by their fans, and an example of this is what the singer has published Lali Esposito.

The Argentine now released many images that show her with long reddish hair; Lali wears high boots and a black strappy bikini, which leaves little to the imagination. In other photos, the singer is wearing a mini dress and also shares videos in which she prepares for the session.

But Lali wastes no time, and prepares new music, in addition to recording videos in Tik Tok where she dances sensually, something that has pleased her more than seven million followers in Instagram.

