Lali Esposito the diva of mate

Lali Esposito talks about her transformation into Wendy for the first season of “Sky Rojo.”

With mate in hand and thermos under her arm, the Argentine actress lives up to her custom and opens the door of her dressing room to receive the Netflix cameras in a super exclusive interview.

In the almost 5-minute question and answer ping pong game, where she goes through the different positions she must go through each day to become Wendy, Lali brings out all her charisma as she talks about the challenges she faced to put herself in the shoes of her character.

Between glitters and sequins, the 29-year-old actress shows us why she conquered not only Miguel Angel Silvestre but also her new love, David Victori.

