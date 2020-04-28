Lali Esposito

Lali Esposito He broadcast live from Instagram last Sunday where he recalled the times in which he starred in “Casi Ángeles” and, out of nostalgia, danced one of the songs in the novel. The singer thanked her fans for their love for the strip, even though 13 years have passed since the premiere, and answered some questions.

While broadcasting live from her living room, the artist invited her followers to listen to one of the hits she sang on the strip. To the rhythm of the song “Escaparé”, he got carried away by the music and danced before the camera. Amused and sincere, she admitted: “Oh guys! I don’t remember the original choreography! ” And he added: “But what a great song! Let’s go again with the chorus, let’s go upstairs! ”

At the end of the musical moment the singer joked: “It is clear that many years passed because I am restless” Then she became serious and recognized: “It is incredible that viewers have chosen Casi Ángeles as one of the most beloved fictions. When I saw the advertising I was very nostalgic. “

It was during 2007 that the youthful fervor for the soap opera and its protagonists began. Back then, Esposito was dating Peter Lanzani, who was also her great love on screen, and this generated the tenderness of the fans. La China Suárez, Nicolás Riera, Gastón Dalmau, and Emilia Attias completed the main cast of the strip produced by Cris Morena.

