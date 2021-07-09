Lali Espósito drives her fans crazy by posing without a bra on the beach



Lali Esposito.

After having put a pause in the recordings of ‘La Voz Argentina’ (Telefe), Lali Esposito He decided to make a getaway to Spain to visit his partner David Victori and enjoy a few days of heat and rest.

The chosen destination was Ibiza, the place where he arrived after a brief visit to Miami, United States. Already settled on the island, she decided to relax on the beach and pose for her fans on social media.

There were two postcards that drew attention on the singer’s Instagram account. In one he appears topless, covering his chest with one hand, sitting on a blue canvas, with sunglasses and an imposing paradisiacal landscape in the background. On one side, there is a small basket and a book by Mempo Giardinelli.

In the second photo, Lali adjusts her glasses while two emojis of white hearts prevent the platform from censoring the publication.

Days before, Lali Esposito had already captured spotlights with other postcards where, with her back to the camera, she showed off her rear with a tight black swimsuit.

