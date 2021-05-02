Lala Kent Reveals the “Scariest Part of Motherhood” in Relatable Post

This isn’t the first time Lala has opened up about her experiences as a new mom. Just last month, she detailed some of the “hardest days” with her newborn daughter.

“I was aware of certain foods could mess with my tummy babies, but never worried too much,” she shared on Instagram Stories on April 27. “I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. Im sure you’re all thinking ‘you’re an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses! … “

“Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night,” she continued. “I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk.”

The Bravo star admitted she became emotional, recalling, “I sobbed when it was time for bed-yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl. “

“Wish us luck today, that I’ve pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs,” she added.