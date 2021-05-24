Lala from Mexico will seek to delist actions (Correction)

(Bloomberg) – Controlling shareholders of Mexico’s Grupo Lala SAB will again seek to privatize the dairy company after expansion efforts in Brazil and the United States were unsuccessful, and shares fell to more than half their offering price initial 2013. Shares were up about 13%.

On Friday night, in a stock exchange filing, Lala said the group of stock owners was planning to pay up to 20% more than recent prices for all outstanding shares. The estimated purchase price would be around 17.36 Mexican pesos (US $ 0.87), or 37% less than its IPO level, according to the document. On Monday, the shares traded as high as 16.88 pesos before settling at 16.51 pesos.

The purchase process requires regulatory and shareholder approval, and could take until early 2022.

When it first went public in 2013, Lala raised about $ 940 million. It has since had three CEOs, including Archimedes Celis, the CEO who oversaw Lala’s listing in 2013 and took over again last year. For much of last year, the company’s shares traded below 13.50 pesos.

Lala’s acquisitions in places like Brazil and the United States have had weaker margins because Lala “has not been able to rely on the economies of scale it has in Mexico,” Citigroup analyst Sergio Matsumoto wrote in a note. In the end, the purchases the company made were “expensive” and management “focused on countless underperforming innovations,” Credit Suisse analyst Marcella Recchia said in a note.

Mexico, squeezed between an economy with restricted competition and a president who is often willing to clash with business leaders, has not seen an IPO raising around $ 1 billion since late 2017. Lala will join a group of companies that they have gone private or are buying shares such as auto parts maker Rassini, Grupo Santander México and Infraestructura Energética Nova from Sempra Energy.

Original Note: Mexican Milk Giant Lala Plans to Go Private After Shares Slump

(Correction in headline to clarify that the company seeks to delist its shares and not the opposite)

