Lakers want Andre Drummond

03/28/2021 at 6:46 AM CEST

Efe

The injury of the All-Star pivot Anthony Davis and the inconsistency that the Spanish Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell have shown, so far this season, has made the Los Angeles Lakers have an interest in getting number five Andre Drummond, who this Sunday comes out of the NBA exemptions.

Although officially the Lakers have not made any comment, sources close to the current league champions have reported that the contacts between the player’s agent and the managers of the Los Angeles team have already taken place and it has emerged as the favorite club.

The goal of the Lakers, if they get the signing of Drummond, is that he is the owner instead of Gasol, which is not performing at its best in any facet of the game.

While the Lakers technical team believes that with Drummond in the starting five, his contribution in the paint would have an immediate impact on team play.

In addition, it is expected that he can also be of great help to Davis when in the playoffs competition he can dedicate minutes in the position of five, since now, before he was injured, he played as number four while Gasol was the starting center and Harrell came out as the sixth player.

Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, have had discussions with several teams since they reached a purchase with the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday, including the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and other teams over the NBA.

Drummond, 27, who already posted a “Thank you Cleveland” on his Twitter account, agreed to purchase the rest of the $ 27.9 million (23.5 million euros) he has left in his 2020-2021 contract and from this summer he will become a free agent.

The All-Star center has not played since February 12, after he and the Cavaliers decided that they would separate until a trade, which could not be made before Thursday of this week, or purchase of the contract, What happened.

After playing 25 games for the Cavaliers so far this season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.