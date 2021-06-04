Lakers – Suns | It’s a few seconds, but LeBron will never forget this taunt from Crowder

The stark series between the Lakers and the Suns has seen episodes of continuous spikes between the players of the two teams. LeBron James and Crowder have been in almost every moment of greatest tension or confrontation. The Suns player did not want to miss the opportunity to make fun of the Los Angeles star when the tie was decided.

When there was just a little over 30 seconds left, Crowder took his stage revenge by imitating a famous LeBron commercial in which he danced salsa. The image is really striking. Then he ran off, like LeBron did in Game 3, and was sent off.