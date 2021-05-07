Lakers sink: Davis’ new injury against merciless Clippers

Tragedy attracts more tragedy. It is a perverse spiral, but one that usually finds its place in reality. The Lakers are mired in it. That champion who started as a champion, who everyone gave as an absolute favorite, but who, today, is weaker than ever since he holds the NBA throne. For now, he has already lost the main room in the city of Los Angeles, where he has lost for the third time this season against the Clippers (118-94), in what would be, today, his playoff duel; But, to understand even better the caliber of the situation, not even that is the most worrying thing about the situation. Anthony Davis has repeated LeBron’s path: new injury, with his range to be evaluated. On kickback after shot, without looking back, he twisted his ankle badly in the first quarter. He ended up playing 9 minutes, scoring the first four points of the team (his only ones), but, after the break, he did not appear again. According to the franchise itself, with “back spasms.” With the defeat, the Lakers accumulate four falls in five games and, with six games to play, they begin to take into account the days between May 18 and 21.

In a terrifying formula for Angelenos interests, then, bad news accumulates at the worst moment, with some Mavericks that do not stop (8 victories in their last 10 games) and a black hole, called ‘play-in’, that attracts with disproportionate force. This morning, predictably without Davies, and with LeBron still out of the game, he will have a very different final than expected at the beginning of the course: a direct duel against Portland Trail Balzers to avoid the new qualifying format for the playoffs. Who has seen and who sees you. With the string of casualties as a reason, of course.

According to the news from the United States, James could reappear early, next week at the latest, but, now, it even seems too late. Nor is Dennis Schröder, down due to close contact with coronavirus, and, predictably, off the slopes for the remainder of the regular season: very little in terms of match margin and a lot in terms of sweat on the foreheads of the players of Vogel. With all this, today (and in the nearest future), Alex Caruso was called to the absolute leading role in the engine room. A secondary luxury, which has more than fulfilled whenever more has been required of it, but which, in these circumstances, can be overcome. Like today and how the whole world would look. Nor does it have a Talen Horton-Tucker for the relief that, in the previous one, even awakened the most impotent irony of Frank Vogel: “Great question. We have been talking about that all day”, he responded to who he is, at this moment, the substitute for Caruso. Today, he finished with 28 minutes, 8 points, 7 assists, 2 steals and the resignation shared by the entire group.

The tragedy is primed with the champion

A bleeding 65 to 42 looked on the scoreboard for Staples, today on the Clippers’ side, at halftime. The visitors today did not see themselves in one like this, an adverse difference of 23 points at the end of the first half, since 2019, in a game against the Indiana Pacers that ended up losing by 40 points of difference. Bad omens. Behind, almost as many reasons as points of difference. Los Angeles’ ‘little brother’ was superior in everything: more points in the paint (18 for 16), more points taking advantage of second chances and double the scoring in transitions (12 for 6). The Lakers had only been able to savor going ahead on the scoreboard through their first basket, the work of Davis. The rest, a pylon hammer that mercilessly punished them from all angles. Especially from the perimeter: 11 of 19 hits from long distance (57.9%), with all his pitchers above 50%. Little to do without perimeter defenders at the disposal of the need and in the face of a rival success of such dimensions.

Regardless of how they approached the game, the Clippers, who came after three straight losses, didn’t need even the best version of their stars. In his case, it seems that the injuries are left behind. Pau George, the most outstanding in statistical terms, finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, with magnificent percentages (8 of 12 in field goals and 3 of 5 in triples). Kawhi was the second highest scorer, but already down to 15 points, plus another 8 rebounds and 7 assists. In total, up to seven of his players surpassed ten points, Zubac (14 + 8), Marcus Morris (10 + 4), Reggie Jackson (10 + 4) and Rajon Rondo along with (11 + 5 assists) DeMarcus Cousins ​​( 11 + 3), in a couple that does nothing, wore the opposite colors and that today has shown that it can be a great alternative in the second line of rotation. Cousins, in fact, with nine of his points at the beginning of the second quarter, squandered any visiting option when they had approached four points. On the opposite side, quite the opposite, worth the redundancy, with only two players above ten points: Kyle Kuzma (25 + 5 + 4) and Montrezl Harrell (14 + 6 + 4). Marc Gasol, who came from vindicating himself by adopting the role of Señor Lobo, that of “solving problems”, was the image of frustration. In the second quarter, he lost two balls in a row (52-32). He did not arrive after six minutes and was far from the version that he and these Lakers need. They need the best of all that are left.

A pass from Caruso Frank Vogel six minutes before the end of the first quarter (18-11) made it clear that the port for the purple and gold was of a high level today. Before, a dunk from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one-handed, two strides ahead of the free throw line and with force to bore, showed that the champion has a lot of honor. The beginning of the end. This is how it has been since the season rose in a supine way: scratching the victories that were within reach, each one contributing from their position, more importantly, whatever it may be, due to the absence of the forwards., and showing the quality that all aspiring to the ring (or current owner) must have in his second or third troop. This should be the case until the end of a regular season that seems doomed to the days that go from May 18 to 21, when the ‘play-in’ is played; but there is still room.