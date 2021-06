The base of Los Angeles Lakers Alex Caruso has been arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana. The player was reportedly trying to catch a plane at Esasterwood Airport when, after being searched, he was arrested for carrying marijuana in one of his suitcases. Carrying less than two ounces, he was released after posting bail.

