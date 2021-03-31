Lakers rule out cutting Marc Gasol for now

03/31/2021 at 3:14 PM CEST

Marc Gasol does not go through his best moment in Los Angeles. Since the incorporation of Andre Drummond, a 27-year-old center and 2-time All-Star, Marc’s continuity in the Lakers has been questioned by the North American press.

From the team, however, they refuse to confirm the rumors and Fran Vogel himself, coach of the current NBA champions, has come up against the rumors: “Marc has had a bad streak with covid protocols& rdquor ;, clarified Frank Vogel on Gasol’s situation. “It is very dear here. The costumes respect him a lot. He has been a professional and we count on him & rdquor ;.

Despite Vogel’s words, the ‘buyout’ is a possibility that is on the table, and it is that with the arrival of Drummond, Gasol has become the Lakers’ third option in the center position behind the former Cavs and Harrel, the team’s top scorer in absentia. by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Drummond, a plus for the Lakers

The Lakers, although they continue to occupy the position No. 1 in defensive efficiency this seasonEven with the injuries to Davis and James, they haven’t had the presence in the paint that they did last league with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, the central rotation of last year’s champion team.

“I’m not here to take the limelight from anyone“, he commented Drummond when asked if he would start to the detriment of Gasol. “I am here to help this team win as many games as possible.”

But Drummond if he stressed that he hopes to “wreak havoc on painting” with his physical power and already spoke to Frank Vogel, supporter of a game with a defensive mentality, in a way that can be most useful to the team under both baskets.