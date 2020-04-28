According to Forbes, the team would be the second most valuable franchise in the NBA, estimating its value at about R $ 22.6 billion

The Los Angeles Lakers returned a credit of about US $ 4.6 million (approximately R $ 26 million) of a United States government aid program to help minimize the effects of the coronavirus crisis after learning that the program ran out of funds.

The team had applied for the loan under the Small Business Payroll Protection Program, which is part of the federal government’s $ 2.2 trillion (R $ 12.4 trillion) stimulus program. The Lakers’ request had been accepted.

Now, however, the team has returned the loan, in a decision confirmed through a statement. “The Lakers were eligible to receive a credit from the Payroll Protection Program. However, when we learned that the program ran out of funds, we returned the loan so that it could financially support the neediest. The Lakers remain fully committed to supporting our employees and our community, “the statement said.

The Treasury Department issued additional guidelines for the release of credits last week, asking companies not to apply for support if they did not need the money to survive.

The Lakers were eligible because they have only about 300 employees. But the team would be the NBA’s second most valuable franchise, and Forbes has estimated its value at about $ 4 billion ($ 22.6 billion).

The 16-time NBA champion team includes stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and led the Western Conference when the championship was halted because of the pandemic.

