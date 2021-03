The Los Angeles Lakers broke a 10-year drought on Sunday to become NBA champions again. It was a 2020 marked not only by covid-19, but also by the death in January of Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest legends of the franchise, in a tragic helicopter accident. After this new consecration of the Lakers, the city of Los Angeles chanted in unison: “Kobe!” In addition, players and managers explained the importance of Bryant’s figure in obtaining the 17th title of the Los Angeles team.