Lakers know who will replace Anthony Davis in the rotation

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel will rotate to Kyle kuzma instead of Anthony Davis when he had to leave game four with a groin injury in the NBA.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin asked Vogel to comment on the performance of Kuzma and if you intend to use it as a replacement for Anthony Davis if you’re not ready for Game 5.

“Do you think I’m going to give you the direction I’m going in Game 5? I’m not going to give you the direction I’m going to go in Game 5, ”Vogel replied.

“Kuz played well. He missed some positions here and there. But his energy is always good for us. His positivity and his just activity with how aggressive he plays is always something positive for us. So I was pleased with the way he stepped forward in the absence of Anthony Davis “.

Kyle kuzma has been the shadow of Anthony Davis all season in the NBA, has shown that if you can win this position rather than Davis on the NBA.

This season Kyle kuzma is an amount of 12 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assists per parios in the NBA, until Anthony Davis come back to the roster again.