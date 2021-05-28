Lakers fans cheered for Kobe Bryant in full playoffs

The fans present at match number three of the playoffs in the series of Angels Lakers they hailed Kobe bryant in the middle of the game in the NBA.

When there were 35 seconds left in the last quarter of the game, the fans were excited, since their team had practically the victory and began to shout Kobe bryant.

It was a gesture of great respect and honor to the great legend Kobe bryant who lost his life in a helicopter accident on January 26.

Here the video:

In this way we realized that the former player of the NBA Kobe Bryant be a player never forgotten in the NBA specifically in the team of Angels Lakers.

All the fanatics and the Los Angeles players law who stood up when the situation passed in honor of Kobe bryant on the NBA.

The Angels Lakers They ended up defeating the Phoenix Suns team in a very close game from start to finish. There was a lot of intensity both on defense and offense from both teams.