Lakers depression over Davis equals tie

When it seemed that he was on track, helm swipe. And in what way. It is happening in the Blazers-Nuggets and also, contagious, in the Suns-Lakers. In the case of Arizona and California, much more accused. Chris Paul’s shoulder, still sore, was a drag in the second game of the series, in which the Angelenos stole their opponent’s court factor, but now the infirmaries have a new guest: Anthony Davis. All medical efforts are now focused on the Chicago power forward and fans and analysts turn their necks to observe his evolution, on which the direction of this series depends, which is now tied at two.

The Lakers were invaded by depression on Sunday. Specifically, by focusing space-time, from the passage through changing rooms after the break. There he came back Davis, leaning on an exercise bike in the tunnel, barely able to walk. He did not return and his status will be that of going from day to dayAs they say, if he doesn’t end up being discarded for the next engagement, his fifth, back to Phoenix. His knee was strange, but he was evaluated and the left part of the groin is also affected. Two problems in one, which is the maximum: if he does not recover quickly, the opponent smells blood.

In the Suns, just a small change of plan to what they have been shaping: Kaminsky instead of Saric. The rest, intact. And going back to the scoring joy of the first day, which is what in a team that he associates so well in attack is what gives them a differential point. Everyone was on the right track and the shots that did not enter Booker (5/14) did enter Crowder (6/12), who in addition to taking out the bulldog that he has inside in defense is also capital in the released shots as it happened in Heat and Celtics. It wasn’t his turn, however, until the third quarter.

The first half was very even, but with known errors in the Lakers. Something already smelled bad. The KCP drop gave Matthews and McLemore more minutes, but Vogel is still hard on Drummond and not so much on Morris. The result of all of them was the most negative that was sought. Harrell played only five minutes and the person in charge of filling the deficiencies from the bench was Marc Gasol, who finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Again, a lot to correct.