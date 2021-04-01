Lakers denied: Drummond injured and Marc loses place

If a metaphor is needed of how this season is being for the Lakers, Andre Drummond’s debut looks like a perfect one: a few minutes on the track … and injury. The pivot forced out in a rickety attack without LeBron James or Anthony Davis (2/6 shooting, 3 losses), transmitted some energy in his first defenses … and he completely lost his big toenail when Brook Lopez stepped on him after a jump still in the first quarter. Then he tried to keep playing … but he had to leave the game, very limping. Finally less than 15 minutes on the track (at least half already touched) due to a problem that Markieff Morris said he had suffered and that he had no time off but with more than a month of a lot of pain and no feeling of normality.

Another stroke of bad luck for the Lakers, who They have been since February 15 without Anthony Davis (20 games already) and since March 20 (six games) without LeBron. And that against the Bucks (97-112 final) they lived again the reality of playing without stars: it does not come to them, whatever they do. At least they saved the furniture with their wins against the Cavaliers and Magic because curves are coming: visit Sacramento against some Kings in good line and fighting for the play in and then game against the Clippers before going East to play against the Heat, Nets, Hornets … two weeks without playing at home and without news, surely, from Davis and LeBron. So it’s a matter of seeing how far the champion falls in the Western standings. Now it holds, 30-18, but what comes will surely be ugly. The Bucks are similar by numbers, 30-17, but with better feelings although behind the Nets and Sixers. The East is something else, of course.

Drummond, as announced, debuted with a place in the starting five. The first relief was Montrezl Harrell and, even with the injury of the newcomer (and without Davis, of course), Marc Gasol did not step on the track until the beginning of the last quarter, with the game already broken (75-89) and the Lakers going down the drain after a promising (and unreal) start of the game. Marc played (well) six minutes, with the Lakers trying an impossible comeback, which did not even show beyond some makeup, and sat down again. After the game he did not want to speak, the LA press echoed it and his situation seems definitely rarefied, despite the good words of Frank Vogel and that the buyout rumors did not seem concrete. We’ll see how things turn out with the possible loss of Drummond.

Marc Gasol declined to speak to media tonight. I have played six minutes, all in the fourth quarter. – Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 1, 2021

Wesley Matthews, another veteran with a thousand battles on top, He acknowledged after the game that it was not easy to handle the situation that Marc had to deal with and pointed to the professionalism of the Spanish in managing his minutes and his role in this game … and the news and rumors of recent days.

Wes Matthews said Marc Gasol has handled the change to his role and having to sub in during the 4th quarter professionally and how he would expect him to. “Obviously it’s not easy, by any means. Give that man his credit. … It’s never easy to step up like he did.” – Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 1, 2021

The Lakers gave a pleasure in the first quarter (they came to command 28-18, 30-24 final), in which they defended with intensity and scored 8 triples for 8/13 That taught a common problem in the Bucks, that they overload the helps and leave free shooters. In the middle of the second quarter the game was even (47-47) but the inertia was already turning completely. In the middle of the third the logic (56-71) was at ease for Staples. A huge Jrue Holiday (28 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) and a fine Khris Middleton (17 + 6 + 8) made very difficult shots when the Lakers defense still had faith. From there, the Angelenos fell apart as inferior teams usually do, from the certainty that defeat was certain. And it was. Giannis Antetokounmpo hit (25 + 10 + 4) with many losses (9) and trips to the personnel line with those penetrations that seem nowhere and that work better in the regular season than in the playoffs.

Right now there is a gulf between the Lakers and the Bucks. Since that initial 8/13, the Angelenos signed a horrendous 2/23 in triples, the confirmation of their terrible problems in attack. Things about a team designed to play around its megastars, obviously, and that has been without them for a long time. No more … but with the feeling that Dennis Schröder could do moreEspecially if, as has been leaked, it is rejecting extension offers in the range of 20 million per year. Kuzma failed a lot, Caldwell-Pope still does not have anything close to a decent level of success and the Lakers were running out of arguments, naked. This is how things are with a terrible calendar in sight, constant bad news in the infirmary and we will see if a strange situation with Marc Gasol. Bad times.