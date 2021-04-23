Lakers coach reveals bad news about Lebron James injury

The coach of the Lakers, Frank Vogel revealed news or very good about the state of the injury of Lebron James in the ankle.

Lebron James He sprained his ankle on March 20 when he tried to catch a fumble, causing Hawks forward Solomon Hill to fall on his right ankle. It has been reported that James may not have a return date which is a monumental blow for a team of the Lakers which is reeling from falling further in the Western Conference rankings of the NBA.

It’s obvious that LeBron is at the center of everything the Lakers, so losing it for a significant amount of time is not ideal. He is expected to return in early May, although the team has not provided any updates on James’ status or a clear return date.

However, the team coach of the Lakers, said the 36-year-old has no return date yet:

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said there is no update on when LeBron James will return – Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 21, 2021

Although Lakers they got their second star back, Anthony Davis the return of Lebron James it is vital to the success of the Lakers team.