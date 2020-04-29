The Los Angeles Lakers have been in contact with the Mayor’s office in that city to discuss the possibility of opening its training facilities to players before the current quarantine order for Angelina city residents expires on May 15.

The above, according to sources close to the team, who added that The Lakers held a conference call Monday with their players. to detail what the security measures will be when it is time to restart activities.

On Monday the NBA announced that will allow players to return to team facilities for individual volunteer practice starting May 8.

Rob Pelinka, general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers, along with coach Frank Vogel made the call, providing a basic outline of the protocol that players will need to follow once the team is cleared to organize training at the UCLA Health Training in El Segundo (California).

The same sources indicated that the team has made no recommendations to any of the few players who are out of town on when they should return to Los Angeles.

At the conference it was said that when training begins, they will be volunteers.

However, a source present at the conference detailed that the players seemed “eager” to take the first step back to activity since the NBA went into recess on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the precautionary measures planned by the Lakers include players who have their temperature taken while in their cars when they arrive at the facilities and answer questions to a designated medical professional before they are granted access to the building.

The team will provide players with personal protective equipment, and if a player leaves their mask at home, one will be provided upon arrival at the parking lot.

Hand washing stations will be installed. The weight room will be rearranged to allow more space between work groups. The food service in the player lounge will be renewed to provide meals on individual trays, rather than through a buffet presentation.

A priority in the Lakers’ planning will be the implementation of a strict schedule for the players to follow, with staggered training times that avoid the accumulation of professionals.

Players will be scheduled in groups of up to four, each in each half of the playing field, during 90 minute training periods, with enough time between sessions to allow cleaning and sterilization.

It was learned that the trainings will be aimed at individualized skills work and conditioning, without contact.

Lisa Estrada, vice president of operations for the Lakers facilities, will assume the role of responsible for hygiene throughout the sports complex, a mandatory position that the league asks the 30 teams to assign to a senior executive, and will be in charge of managing cleaning kits for training areas before and after players use it.

The Lakers’ plan for sterilization procedures and safety best practices is the result of a group effort by various top team executives over the past few weeks, which involves sharing information with other teams, consulting with doctors through their relationship. sponsor UCLA Health and even watch baseball played in South Korea, sources said

