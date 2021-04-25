Lakers announce Lebron James return date

The team of Lakers announces on the return date of the superstar of the NBA, Lebron James whoever is out with an ankle injury is expected to return next week.

Lebron James He has missed more than a month of action due to a sprained ankle suffered on March 20. His co-superstar Anthony Davis returned to the lineup last Thursday, so it really looks like the Lakers they will have their two best players in uniform. Better sooner than later.

The good news for Lakers is that they have done relatively well even when their two superstars were out. They managed to avoid going down to the bottom of the Western Conference competitive rankings of the NBA. The defending champions are currently in fifth place as their goal is to avoid the entry tournament.

The return of Lebron James It will be huge for the Lakers, not only to rack up more wins, but also to build chemistry and make up for lost time, especially with newly acquired center Andre Drummond. Purple and Gold believe that Drummond will be instrumental in their advancement, and luckily James has the ability to improve his teammates.