Lakers and Kings negotiate around Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are discussing a trade centered on the figures of Buddy hield Y Kyle kuzma, a transfer that would have to involve more elements taking into account the difference in salaries between the two players.

. journalist advances these negotiations Shams Charania.

Hield signed a 2019 contract extension with Sacramento and will earn $ 22.77 million next season; Kuzma signed a contract with the Lakers before the start of the 2020-2021 season and next season he will receive $ 13 million.

Players such as Kyle lowry, DeMar DeRozan or Spencer Dinwiddie.

While, Adrian wojnarowski (ESPN) has insisted that the Lakers are being tremendously active in the market when seeking the departure of Kyle Kuzma’s team and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.