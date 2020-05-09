The power forward came to the Lakers before this season after a megachange with the Pelicans | Harry How / .
Although the 2019-20 NBA season is in limbo due to the coronavirus, Anthony Davis and the Lakers do not close the tracks to find a solution to the continuation of the forward in the Western Conference franchise.
For the team it is key that the power forward stay more than one campaign. The change they made with the Pelicans to bring him was expensive, and it would be a catastrophe to leave after just one harvest.
League analysts say the chance that Davis will decide to leave the Lakers is slim and that it is preferable for him to negotiate a good financial deal to stay in Los Angeles.
Davis is in the penultimate year of his current business deal and may be released as a free agent after the completion of the current regular round.
Key Details Emerging in Anthony Davis-Lakers Contract Talks # LakeShow #LosAngelesLakers #LosAngeles #Lakers #AnthonyDavis #NBA #NBATwitter
Read More – https://t.co/Gq5XAW0AF3 pic.twitter.com/Zs3B1uKm7E
– ProSportsDaily (@PSDnews) May 9, 2020
The timing of the new contract Davis signs, be it an extension or another type of pact, is only the dilemma to be resolved between the player’s advisory team and the team, according to reporter Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports
@Lakers @ AntDavis23 artwork + wallpaper version.
Follow me on instagram: @iambornsquared #LakeShow #NBATwitter #NBA #graphicdesigner #iambornsquared #lakers pic.twitter.com/jl6XDD5QEM
– brrrrt (@bornsquared) May 9, 2020
If this is the current reality, the star of the league could opt for a few campaign deal that allows him to go to the market again in the short term and then seek a maximum salary contract.
Be that as it may, Davis’s years in the Lakers are likely to continue beyond 2020.