For nine months, the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano has accumulated water to form a lake, NASA revealed.

In the last decade, a great lava lake bubbled and splashed into the caldera of the summit of the volcano Kilauea, one of the most active in the world; in 2018, the lake drained quickly and part of the caldera floor collapsed.

For about a year, the crater Halema’uma’uMuch deeper and wider, it was relatively calm, but in July 2019, helicopter pilots began noticing that water was collecting in a pond at the bottom of the crater.

Kilauea satellite images. NASA photo

Water levels have steadily increased since then and today, the lake, now with a rusty brown glow on its surface due to chemical reactions taking place in the water, has an area greater than five combined soccer fields and a maximum depth of approximately 30 meters, indicated the National Administration for Aeronautics and Space (POT for its acronym in English).

By publishing a sequence of satellite images, NASA shows the Halema’uma’u crater before draining the lava lake, after the collapse of the caldera floor and when water accumulated on the crater floor for nine months.

“We have a drill hole just over a kilometer south of the crater where we measure the level of the water table,” said Don Swanson, a volcanologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the United States Geological Survey.

“We know that the crater floor fell more than 70 meters below the water table in 2018. Every time you drill a hole below the level of the water table, the water will eventually enter and fill it,” he added.

But to clarify what does the new pond for him volcano it makes the story more complicated and interesting. One of the key factors controlling explosive volcanic eruptions is the amount of water and other gases trapped within the magma.

Halema’uma’u Crater. NASA photo

If he magma it has many dissolved gases and steam, it can generate explosive pressures and eruptions. But wash tends to flow smoothly from fissures in the ground, as has been the case in Kilauea for the past 200 years.

Calm eruptions are the exception, not the norm. In the past 2,500 years, Kilauea has exploded explosively about 60 percent of the time, Swanson said.

“We have been deceived by how calm it has been. If this was 1720 instead of 2020, we would not have seen a lava flow for over 200 years and we might have thought that Kilauea was always an explosive volcano, ”he said.

There are two scenarios that could lead to eruption explosive. “In one case, magma could quickly ascend through the conduit and intersect with the lake; in the second, the crater floor could collapse and drop all the water into an area where it would quickly heat up in steam, “said Swanson.

But “the next eruption could happen slowly and the water could evaporate; We do not want to be alarmists, but we must point out that there is an increasing possibility of explosive eruptions in Kilauea, “Swanson warned.

One thing is for sure: Geologists will take a closer look at Kilauea and its new lake, with all the tools available, including seismometers, thermal cameras, drones, helicopter and satellite studies.

“Is the volcano in the process of returning to an explosive period that can last for centuries?” Asked Swanson, “or is it just a small problem, and are we going to return to the silent lava flows as during the 19th and 20th centuries? Only time will tell.”

With information from Notimex