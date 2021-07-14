Lajovic overtook Pouille at the close of the day in Hamburg

All matches corresponding to the first round of the ATP 500 from Hamburg. While fans will have to wait until Wednesday to start watching the top title favorites, they were able to enjoy another eight compelling matches. In that sense, Dusan Lajovic closed the day of competition by defeating Lucas Pouille by a 6-4 double and thereby added a win again after his quick elimination at Wimbledon.

All the results of the day

Carlos Taberner 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 to Feliciano López Juan Pablo Varillas 6-0 and 6-4 to Sumit Nagal Federico Delbonis 6-1, 5-7 and 6-4 to Zhizhen Zhang Filip Krajinovic 6-3 , 6-7 (3) and 6-1 to Daniel Altmaier Alex Molcan 4-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3) to Gianluca Mager Laslo Djere 6-4 and 7-5 to Jan-Lennard Struff Dominik Koepfer 7 -6 (2), 2-6 and 7-6 (4) to Maximilian Marterer

