Laís Souza, who had her life completely transformed after a serious accident that left her quadriplegic in 2014, continues to share with fans the step by step of her rehabilitation. This Tuesday (28), the ex-gymnast published photos and videos on her Instagram account, where she climbs on a trampoline and again feel her body jump again.

In the images, Laís appears playing with a cat and thanks for being able to do the exercise. “Have you ever felt immense gratitude for standing today?”, He published. The ex-gymnast also sang “it will shake, it will shake”, music by the band Cheiro de Amor, while jumping on the trampoline.

Laís Souza appears on video doing exercise

Photo: Playback / Instagram / Estadão

This is not the first time that Laís posts to comment on her recovery, she has already shared motivational posts with her 742,000 followers on Instagram and released a standing photo in October 2019.

In March, she wanted to send a message to people who, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, lost their jobs or are about to lose, saying that, at this moment, it is difficult to see colors, just as, for her, it was difficult to see them after the accident, but that there is hope.

“Love for myself and my neighbor makes me discover ‘all the beauty in colors’. Read articles on the internet about subjects that interest you, see documentaries that add to you, watch old shows, cook with great affection, take a bath time, cut your nails, read the forgotten book, write messages of love to those around you, paint new dreams “, wrote Laís.

See too:

Palmeiras’ top scorers since 2010

.