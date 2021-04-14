Laika, the stray dog ​​who was sent into space and died of stress and overheating

Six hours after takeoff, a three-year-old stray named Laika passed away inside Sputnik 2.

During the second half of the 20th century, many animals were launched into space as part of tests carried out by different space stations from Earth.

It all started when they sent on a satellite (Sputnik 2), the November 3, 1957, to Laika. It was a mongrel dog that roamed the streets of Moscow and although she had no pedigree, she was very photogenic, according to the statements of biologist Adilia Kotovskaya, who participated in this mission.

The launch occurred just one month after Sputnik’s launch into orbit, which momentarily put the Soviets ahead of the space race.

The main objective of this mission was to demonstrate that Russia was one step ahead of the United States in space exploration, all in the context of the Cold War that pitted both nations ideologically, militarily and politically during the second half of the 20th century.

Laika’s trip on Sputnik 2

A female was chosen for convenience, as she would not raise her leg to urinate. Laika was selected from among two other canines for her noble character. For these missions they sought street dogs, as they were less demanding and would better adapt to precarious conditions. The dog did not receive special trainingSince the conditions would not allow it, he was only going to be in a space that would allow him to get up and sit down. Electrodes were implemented on the satellite to record their breathing, as well as a pulse and blood pressure sensor. A conditioning system temperature in the ship, as it was a very cold month. The satellite was planned to be six months old and then disintegrate. When Sputnik 2 was launched, the temperature increased to 43ºC. Laika just resisted between 5 and 7 hours alive after launch.

