Laika plans her first live-action production

Laika, the animation studio responsible for ‘The Worlds of Coraline’, ‘The Amazing World of Norman’, ‘The Boxtrolls’,’ Kubo and the Two Magic Strings’ and ‘Mr. Link. The Lost Origin ‘, has acquired the cinematographic rights of ‘Seventeen’, John Brownlow’s first novel, with the intention of making it his first live-action production.

However, the project is in its early stages of development and it is still too early to know any details. Furthermore, no details have been disclosed about the plot of the original novel, a suspense thriller that will not be published until 2022.

In any case, Brownlow is not exactly a newcomer, and as a screenwriter he has previously collaborated on the scripts for the film ‘Sylvia’ (2003) or the miniseries ‘Fleming’ (2014) and ‘The House of Miniatures’ (2017 ).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that this new project does not mean that the company is going to put aside the medium that has given it a name in the industry, far from it, and although at the moment it has not revealed any details about it, it is already in production. which will become his sixth animated film of course, in stop-motion.