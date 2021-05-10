Laia Sanz goes to four wheels in the Rally of Andalusia

05/10/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

Many of the contenders for the Dakar throne will face off this week at the 2021 Andalusia Rally, which kicks off on Wednesday 12 May with an 11-kilometer prologue followed by four stages totaling 1,244 timed kilometers. Carlos Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah or Joan Barreda stand out among the main favorites, although special mention must be made of the premiere of Laia sanz on all four wheels at the wheel of a Mini 4×4, with his new co-pilot Dani oliveras.

Also Carlos Sainz will return to drive a Mini 4×4 after his glorious stage with the buggies Peugeot and Mini. While the Madrid-born, three-time Dakar champion, will race with a last-generation John Cooper Works Rally 4×4, Laia Sanz, companion of Carlos In Extreme E, it will be tested in Andalusia with an older All4 Racing.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, last Dakar winner, heads Toyota’s ‘armada’, which will also line up Yazeed Al-Rajhi with options to win. Y Cristina Gutierrez will be one of the favorites to win in the T3 category.

On motorcycles, the notable absence of KTM and Yamaha leaves a clear path for riders like Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) or Joan Barreda (Honda) to fight for victory, alongside Franco Caimi or the veteran Joan Pedrero. And attention to the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla , which will debut as a star signing for Honda to replace the Dakar winner Kevin Benavides, now on KTM.