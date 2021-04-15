Laia Flores signs for UniGirona

04/15/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

EFE

Spar Girona announced this Thursday the incorporation until 2023 of the Laia Flores base, taking advantage of the possibility of reinforcing the squad after the long-term injury of Maria Araújo.

flowers, 25, will start working with the team of Alfred Julbe this Friday and will already be available for the semifinals of the Endesa League, next week.

Trained at Mataró and Sant Adrià Flores, she went to the University of South Florida to complete her studies and later played for LF Endesa with Mann – Filter before heading to Italy. After leaving Italian Palermo in the summer, he had averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 14.4 PIR points per game in the shirt of the Promete Riojan campus.

The club’s sporting director, Pere PuigHe acknowledged that “it was not planned to make any incorporation due to the economic situation, but the facilities provided by Laia Flores and her representative have made it possible to advance her signing. We are very happy to incorporate the player immediately.”