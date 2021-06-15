Laia Costa lead the cast of ‘Cinco lobitos’

Laia Costa lead the cast of ‘Five little wolves’, Alauda Ruiz de Aza’s raw pear. This is one of the projects that participated in the second edition of the Incubator of the School of Cinematography and Audiovisual of the Community of Madrid (ECAM), and won the award for the best project at Ventana del Cine Madrileo.

Laia Costa (‘Victoria’, ‘Devils’) play Amaia, who has just become a mother for the first time. For her part, Susi Snchez will play Begoa, her mother, Ramn Barea will play Koldo, her father, and Mikel Bustamante will play Javi, her sentimental partner. Filming will take place this summer in locations in Madrid and Vizcaya.

‘Five little wolves’ It will mean the return to Spanish cinema of Costa, an internationally recognized actress for whom Alauda “has talent and a beautiful story to tell – an intimate and honest motherhood – and she knows how to do it. We are going to feel that they speak to our ears. Slowly, softly, hand in hand “.

For her part, Susi Sánchez was captured by “the encounter between a mother and a daughter, the birth of a third generation and how that bond reminds them that she was always there and, at the same time, how different and equal they are.

‘Five little wolves’ It is a production of Encanta Films, Sayaka Producciones and Buena Pinta Media that is executive produced by Manuel Calvo, Nahikari Ipia, Marisa Fdez. Armenteros and Sandra Hermida. With funding from ICAA, the Basque Government and the Community of Madrid, and with the participation of RTVE, EITB and Orange. Latido Films is in charge of international sales, while Bteam Pictures will be its distributor in Spain.

In the words of Ania Jones, founding partner of Bteam Pictures, “with ‘Cinco lobitos’ our commitment, both in production and distribution, to the raw pears of new directors is confirmed, as we have done with’ Las nias’ or ‘La hija of a thief ‘. A close and emotional story with the new look of Alauda Ruiz de Aza, which we hope will make the public fall in love as it has made us fall in love “.

Finally we leave you with her official synopsis: Amaia (Laia Costa) has just become a mother and realizes that she does not know very well how to be one. When his partner was absent for work for a few weeks, he decided to return to his parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country and thus share the responsibility of taking care of his baby. What Amaia does not know is that, although she is now a mother, she will not stop being a daughter.