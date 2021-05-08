Lagun Onak wins 0-2 in the Aurrera Ondarroa fiefdom

05/08/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

The Lagun Onak played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s match at the Zaldupe. The Aurrera Ondarroa He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Santurtzi. On the part of the visiting team, the Lagun Onak won in their last two matches of the competition against him Balmaseda in his stadium and the Somorrostro away, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and had a streak of four consecutive victories. After the scoreboard, the Ondarrés team is fifth, while the Lagun Onak He is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the duel began in a favorable way for him. Lagun Onak, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Iker Olaizola shortly after the start of the duel, specifically in minute 3, thus closing the first half with the score of 0-1.

After the half of the duel, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, which increased their difference with a goal of Gonzalez near the conclusion, in 89, ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Aurrera who entered the game were Julen fernandez, Jon lejardi, Txus Y Barruetabeña replacing Josu Aldazabal, From Luko, Jon burgoa Y Eñaut, while changes in the Lagun Onak They were Gonzalez, Uranga Y Erik, who entered to replace Jakes, Otamendi Y Kepa Goikoetxea.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of ten cards were seen. Of Aurrera yellow was sanctioned Ander Laka, From Luko Y Badiola and with red to From Luko (2 yellows), while the Azpeitiarra team sanctioned Bastida, Iker Olaizola, Jagoba, Jakes Y Gonzalez with a yellow card and with a red card Jagoba (2 yellow).

With this result, the Aurrera remains with 27 points and the Lagun Onak Achieve 30 points after winning the match.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the Aurrera Ondarroa away from home against him Ariznabarra, Meanwhile he Lagun Onak will face in his fief in front of the Tolosa CF.

Data sheetAurrera Ondarroa:San Miguel, Ander Laka, Jon Burgoa (Txus, min.64), Larrañaga, Joni, Barrenechea, Iker Urresti, Eñaut (Barruetabeña, min.72), Josu Aldazabal (Julen Fernandez, min.56), Etxebarria and De Luko ( Jon Lejardi, min.56)Lagun Onak:Bastida, Iván Castillo, Barquero, Otamendi (Uranga, min.83), Elustondo, Iker Olaizola, Kepa Goikoetxea (Erik, min.88), Jakes (Gonzalez, min.62), Amuchastegi, Jagoba and AitorStadium:ZaldupeGoals:Iker Olaizola (0-1, min. 3) and Gonzalez (0-2, min. 89)