Lagun Onak takes the three points against Tolosa CF (1-2)

04/10/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Lagun Onak got off to a good start in the Second Phase of the Third Division, thanks to a home win for the Toulouse by 1-2 in the duel played on Saturday in the Berazubi. Thanks to this result, the Azpeitiarra team is seventh, while the Toulouse is second at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Lagun Onak, which opened the scoring through a goal from Iker Olaizola, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

In the second period the goal came for the Azpeitiarra team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival thanks to a goal of Gereta in minute 72. But later the Tolosa CF at 80 minutes he reduced distances with a little Zabaleta. Finally, the meeting ended with a 1-2 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Toulouse who entered the game were Lecea, Haimar, Mikel Rodri, Iker Hernandez Y Zabaleta replacing Peru Ruiz, Mikel, Joanes revilla, Aierbe Y Almandoz, while changes in the Lagun Onak They were Egoitz Iraola, Uranga, Xabier Bastida Y Gonzalez, who entered to replace Otamendi, Jagoba, Iker Olaizola Y Gereta.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of nine cards were shown. The Toulouse had to face the sanction of Estivariz, Sanchez and Ituarte with a yellow card and the expulsion of Estivariz (2 yellows) with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Iker Olaizola, Aitor, Gereta, Kepa Goikoetxea Y Xabier Bastida.

With this result, the Toulouse he gets 24 points and the Lagun Onak it goes up to 18 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Tolosa CF will play his match against him Ariznabarra out of home. For his part, Lagun Onak will play at home his match against him Urgatzi KK.

Data sheetTolosa CF:Markel Agirre, Zumeta, Aierbe (Iker Hernández, min.71), Ituarte, Txusti, Peru Ruiz (Lecea, min.56), Sánchez, Joanes Revilla (Mikel Rodri, min.71), Mikel (Haimar, min.56) , Almandoz (Zabaleta, min.76) and EstivarizLagun Onak:Bastida, Iván Castillo, Barquero, Gereta (Gonzalez, min. 89), Elustondo, Kepa Goikoetxea, Amuchastegi, Iker Olaizola (Xabier Bastida, min. 83), Otamendi (Egoitz Iraola, min. 60), Jagoba (Uranga, min. 83) and AitorStadium:BerazubiGoals:Iker Olaizola (0-1, min. 41), Gereta (0-2, min. 72) and Zabaleta (1-2, min. 80)