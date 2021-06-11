Lagun Onak defends the lead against Aurrera Ondarroa

06/11/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

The Aurrera travel this Saturday to Garmendipe to measure yourself with Lagun Onak in their tenth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Lagun Onak seeks to improve their position in the tournament after suffering a loss against him Balmaseda in the previous match by a score of 2-0. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the nine games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and accumulate a figure of 37 goals against 35 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Aurrera Ondarroa achieved a tie to one against Santurtzi, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his classification table against the Lagun Onak. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a balance of 35 goals in favor and 38 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Lagun Onak They have statistics of four wins in four games played at home, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. As a visitor, the Aurrera Ondarroa they have won twice and drawn twice in their four games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Garmendipe, in fact, the numbers show two losses and four draws in favor of the Lagun Onak. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the AurreraWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last confrontation between the Lagun Onak and the Aurrera This tournament was played in April 2017 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Lagun Onak they are ahead of the visiting team with a four-point advantage. The Lagun Onak He is the current leader of the Second Phase of the Third Division and has accumulated a total of 39 points in his locker so far. For their part, the visitors are in fourth position with 35 points.