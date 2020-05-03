Everything looked wonderful in this 2020 for the musicians, singers or comedians from La Laguna. Their agendas were full or little by little they were accommodating, but the COVID-19 changed the panorama practically overnight.

The artists of the Comarca Lagunera are suffering the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, the health contingency closed bars and there are no parties, which affects their pockets as most of them live daily through events.

Some lagoons have ignored the restrictions of avoiding meetings with friends and family, a situation that certain musicians have taken advantage of to earn a few pesos, however, they know that there is a risk. The authorities monitor that there are no parties.

“Last week we went to a party, we went with the fear that some authority would come. The party was not so crowded, but we were very tense that it was suspended. We went to get some money,” said a trumpet player from one band whose name chose to reserve it.

Another interpreter of Lerdo of the pop genre named Antonio fears that, despite the end of the contingency, many places where he sang will no longer be opened, while others, “will continue, although they will reduce expenses.”

“This will not end on May 30 (the date on which the contingency could end according to the Federal Government) because certain businesses are going to close, others will reduce payrolls and also many people will choose not to leave as before, at least as far as it is a vaccine or cure against the virus, I don’t know how we are going to do, “he said concerned.

Last Wednesday, a group of musicians from La Laguna de Durango demonstrated peacefully on the boulevard Jabonoso and the Mexican Army of Gómez Palacio in order to request support from the Municipal Government to cope with the crisis.

With their musical instruments they played tunes for motorists to give them some coins and clarified that they were not asking for alms since people gave them whatever they wanted to see them play.

Musicians from La Laguna de Coahuila have similarly asked for support from different levels of government. Luis Sánchez, leader of the Relay Band, commented that until now they have been candidates for credits, but no support.

“We are surviving in some way, I am working with Uber to feed my family. Other colleagues are doing other activities, but our main income has always been music. We thank God for what we have because we see that there are other people they’re having a worse time. ”

Sánchez commented that his last musical work occurred on March 14. And he knows colleagues who have risked working, despite the prohibitions given to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are 17 members. If we go to a party, it would make a lot of noise and the authorities would notice. We know that parties and fifth parties have been canceled for not complying with prevention measures, so there is no point in taking risks.”

For his part, singer Pedro Vicente recently reaffirmed that the music industry has been severely affected and stressed that artists do not have labor rights. “Definitely this sector is one of the most neglected by authorities at all levels of government. We, being service providers, do not have benefits or fixed salaries,” he said.

Before the pandemic hit, Pedro Vicente and Andrés Palomino, another local singer-songwriter, had a very full agenda that is now blank. They trust that from the end of May the businesses will open and the parties will gradually return.

“He had the agenda ordered with presentations until December and other projects for a musical production,” Pedro said, while Andrés reported that he had barely opened a bohemian music restaurant-bar, which he had to close, for now.

Pedro Vicente commented that he hopes that when the contingency comes to an end, musicians and singers will organize with the establishments so that the work is fair.

“We would like there to be more organization so that the work is well distributed and with fair pay. There are colleagues who, in order to work, waste presentations and that affects us all.”

As for those who work at weddings or graduations, they are also suffering considerably since the events have been canceled or postponed, but the new dates remain uncertain.

“In my case, I had work every weekend. We almost always had weddings. They were all canceled and it is not known when they will be replaced. There are people who are already thinking of better to move them for next year and then what will happen to us. nor will there be, “said musician Alberto Robles.

In addition to the income received from music, artists such as César Sandoval and the Banda Toro Viejo stopped their professional projects.

In the case of the former Tush member, since February he began to release various singles, however, he has not been able to give them the necessary diffusion.

“You have to learn to keep yourself and your family for good. In addition to the fact that events were canceled, I had the idea of ​​continuing to rehearse with the group, but it struck me on the 20th that we are going through a social distancing and I cannot take risks to get sick of this and infect my loved ones just for not holding back the desire to rehearse, so this not to rehearse with people I had to learn the hard way basically. ”

About Toro Viejo, one of his plans was to celebrate his first 25 years of career with a massive concert in the Plaza de Mayor in Torreón, a show that has been postponed until further notice.





The Rancho Grande Band surprises at Clinic 46

The Powerful Banda Rancho Grande has scored a 10 in this beginning of the weekend, and that is that its members entertained yesterday the workers of the IMSS Clinic 46 and the people who are hospitalized.

The musicians went to the outskirts of the hospital and from there sang various songs to those mentioned; some of them leaned out of the windows, with smiles and hand movements thanking the group for the gesture.

Héctor Moreno, representative of the Rancho Grande, said in an interview that they held this brief show to recognize the work of those who work at the IMSS.

“We have relatives working in the hospital and one of our members is studying nursing. When we realized the titanic work that they carry out, we wanted to give them that detail,” said Héctor.

La Reginita, La cuichi and El sauce y la Palma were the songs that the group performed. The artists made a live broadcast of the moment from their official Facebook page. The Powerful Banda Rancho Grande was born in the City of Lerdo, Durango. For seven years they have played in many places in La Laguna and in other parts of the Mexican Republic.

How much does a group earn?

As for a Sinaloan band that is made up of 17 elements, these can be their income according to a member of one of them:

If the group is going to play in a club they are paid from eight to 14 thousand pesos per hour. The amount is divided between each member.

When they appear at weddings or private events they charge from 24 to 40 thousand pesos and likewise divide the amount among its members.

