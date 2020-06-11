(Bloomberg) – Commitments to new renewable energy capacity will get off to a slow start this decade, just when more investment in clean technology is needed to curb the worst effects of climate change.

Goals set by governments and companies for technology facilities like wind turbines and solar panels in this decade are far below what was achieved in the previous 10 years, according to research by BloombergNEF for the United Nations Environment Program. Environment and the UNEP Center of Frankfurt School published on Wednesday.

Although government and company commitments for new renewable sources continue to total $ 1 trillion by 2030, this picture is weak compared to $ 2.7 trillion in green energy investment in the past decade. However, the amount invested could easily end up being much more since not all renewable facilities follow government or corporate objectives.

“Clean energy is at a crossroads in 2020,” said Jon Moore, CEO of BNEF. “The past decade has been one of great progress, but the official goals for 2030 are well below what is required to tackle climate change.”

A landmark United Nations report in 2018 indicated that the world must invest $ 2.4 trillion in clean energy each year until 2035 and reduce the use of coal-fired energy to almost nothing by 2050 to avoid catastrophic damage due to climate change.

Spending commitments will translate into 826 gigawatts of new non-hydro renewable energy capacity by 2030, below levels reached in 2019.

The relatively mediocre figures come at a time when governments are spending billions of dollars to boost economies after the coronavirus hit. Some, like the European Union and Germany, have prioritized climate in their plans.

“If governments take advantage of the increasingly low price of renewables to prioritize clean energy during covid-19’s economic recovery, they would take a big step toward a healthy natural world,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations for the Environment.

Renewable energy has never been cheaper. Solar and wind energy costs have steadily decreased in the past decade as governments supported green industries and financing costs decreased.

Investment in renewable energy stagnated last year when China and India slowed their facilities rate.

Even so, the percentage of global generation from renewable technologies increased to 13.4% in 2019, from 12.4% in 2018.

One area for growth appears to be offshore wind energy, which invested $ 29.9 billion last year, the highest level in history.

The 19% gain from the previous year was driven by investments in newer markets like China and France.

Offshore wind farms have been growing in shallow water and could expand rapidly in the coming years thanks to floating technologies that would open deeper waters to renewable energy.

