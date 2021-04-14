LAFC: Carlos Vela sees a possible merger between Liga MX and MLS very complicated

Mexican soccer player Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, assured that he sees very unlikely a possible merger between the MX League and the MLS in the future, how it has been speculating in recent months.

It is difficult to travel from one country to another, it is not easy, I have no idea, the two separate leagues are very good, with a great history plus the Mexican league, “said Carlos Vela.

The attacker Azteca spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he made it clear that I see very likely a function between both leagues since it is very difficult to travel from one country to another, in addition to the fact that both leagues are very good on their own.

Carlos Vela also spoke about the departure of MLS players to Europe, ensuring that this league is a good springboard to achieve this goal and any player who is going to contribute is welcome.

