LAFC: Carlos Vela is substituted for “error” and explodes against Bob Bradley (VIDEO)

This weekend started the season in Major League Soccer and Carlos candle debuted together with Los Angeles FC against Austin FC, even if “The Bomber” It was not very active since it came out of exchange in the first half.

About minute 20 of the first half, Carlos candle He left to be treated after a blow to the knee. However, when it looked like he might get back on the pitch, Bob bradley, DT from LAFC, took it out of change so as not to “risk it.”

Vela was surprised by the coach’s decision and made his annoyance evident as he approached the band, since the Mexican forward was ready to return to activity.

“The Bomber” did not stop to speak with Bradley and went directly to the LAFC locker room, instead of staying to watch the rest of the game against Austin FC with the rest of his teammates from the bench.

In the end, Los Angeles FC ended up winning on their debut in the 2021 Major League Soccer season, beating Austin FC 2-0, but without their captain.

Carlos Vela went to the dressing room annoyed. I am left wondering if it was bad communication between the staff or if Bradley preferred to take care of him. pic.twitter.com/RuHcIVNXRA – Katia Castorena (@KatiaCastorena) April 17, 2021

