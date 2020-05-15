Mexico City.- The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) received 15 thousand face masks and the offer of telemedicine services (video consultations), as part of a donation made by the French Embassy in Mexico, represented by Ambassador Anne Grillo, and the director of the AXA AC Foundation, Ingrid Cerwinka.

During the delivery, held at the Women’s Justice Center (CJM), Iztapalapa headquarters, the attorney general Ernestina Godoy thanked, via teleconference, the delivery of the material and the telemedicine services, which will support during the health contingency, to Public servants who provide special and priority attention to victims of family and gender violence.

The prosecutor Ernestina Godoy Ramos recognized the effort of the personnel assigned to the centers of justice for women, who she said, perform a heroic task since they keep the law enforcement services open to citizens, particularly for the care of women, with what is fulfilled the constitutional mission of the institution.

Recalling the meeting held in recent days between the French Embassy and the FGJCDMX, Ambassador Anne Grillo stressed that during the meeting the action of attending to women, mainly the most vulnerable, was added during the contingency by Covid- 19.

For this reason, she stressed that it was decided to carry out this donation for the Justice for Women centers, located in the Azcapotzalco, Iztapalapa and Tlalpan mayors, which have not interrupted their work to attend to those who report violence.

Accompanied by the General Coordinator of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, Nelly Montealegre Díaz, the ambassador delivered the preventive material and reiterated her support for the FGJCDMX.

Ingrid Cerwinka, for her part, stated that, by working together, it will be possible to get ahead of the epidemic and added that the Axa Foundation will support the staff who work at the CJM Iztapalapa with the video consultation service, in case they present symptoms of Covid -19 or other discomfort, during the contingency; also, if they require the respective test, the French embassy will cover the cost.

The French ambassador and the director of the Axa Foundation made a tour of the CJM facilities, while the General Coordinator of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, Nelly Montealegre Díaz, explained the functions that each area performs to attend cases of family and gender violence.

Montealegre Díaz, on behalf of the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoy Ramos, reiterated her thanks to the French Embassy in Mexico and the Axa Foundation, for the donation made to those who have not interrupted their work, essential to combat and eradicate violence against women.

